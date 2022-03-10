Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 154,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,780,511 shares.The stock last traded at $15.95 and had previously closed at $15.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

