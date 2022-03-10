Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 694,376 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $19.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

