Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

SRAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAD opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

