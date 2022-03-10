Spire Wealth Management Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

