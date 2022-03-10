Spire Wealth Management Buys 82,661 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5,959.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,661 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,377,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.