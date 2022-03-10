Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

