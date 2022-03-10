Spire Wealth Management Acquires 17,432 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.36 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $445.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

