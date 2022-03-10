SPINDLE (SPD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $530.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $388,815.63 and $530.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,246.72 or 0.99932592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00253303 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00137532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.99 or 0.00262230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003779 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00031803 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

