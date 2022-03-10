Spencer S. Lee Sells 1,054 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CHE opened at $475.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.62. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Chemed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Chemed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

