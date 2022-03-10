SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 559,966.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 77,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,009. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35.

