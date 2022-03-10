SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $186.03. The stock had a trading volume of 473,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,804,660. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.