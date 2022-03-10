SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 361,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 180,637 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 295,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 255,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

