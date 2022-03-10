Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SDE. ATB Capital upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cormark upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.60.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.