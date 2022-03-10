S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

NYSE SPGI opened at $391.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a one year low of $340.45 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $205,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 258.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

