Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 872,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,414,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 77,005 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.