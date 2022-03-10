Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

SWN opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

