Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.
SWN opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
