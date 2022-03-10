Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Liberum Capital

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 205.30 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.00% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SBI opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Sourcebio International has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Christopher Mills sold 14,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £21,946.50 ($28,755.90). In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,958.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

