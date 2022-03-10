Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 77,093 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 2.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.18. 482,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,836. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

