Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

