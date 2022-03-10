Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

