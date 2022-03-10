Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SKHHY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. CLSA downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SKHHY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

