Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $43.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

