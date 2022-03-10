Sonar Price Hits $0.0026 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Sonar has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $62,028.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sonar has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.71 or 0.06627699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,203.70 or 1.00215606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

