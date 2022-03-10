SOMESING (SSX) Tops One Day Volume of $5.08 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $111.79 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

