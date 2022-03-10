SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.5 days.

SNCAF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

