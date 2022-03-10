SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. SLR Investment has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $754.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

