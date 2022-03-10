Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.43.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.14. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

