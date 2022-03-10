SkyWater Technology (SKYT) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT – Get Rating) is one of 160 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SkyWater Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million -$50.70 million -4.65 SkyWater Technology Competitors $3.76 billion $771.11 million -6.53

SkyWater Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SkyWater Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 SkyWater Technology Competitors 2260 9031 16640 685 2.55

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.36%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 31.31%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -31.13% -73.16% -15.27% SkyWater Technology Competitors -23.07% 3.43% 2.87%

Summary

SkyWater Technology rivals beat SkyWater Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

