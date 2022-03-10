Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.16

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 353422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Skillz by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,135 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 1,362,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after buying an additional 1,361,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

