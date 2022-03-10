Sitrin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 890 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $56,211,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.48.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $216.28. 69,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,323. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

