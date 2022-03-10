Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,500. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

