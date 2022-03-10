Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Position Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.