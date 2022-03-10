Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Silvergate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SI traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.