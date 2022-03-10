Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Price Target Cut to €110.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €145.00 ($157.61) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSLLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $$105.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.59.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

