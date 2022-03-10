Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives $6.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.
SGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
SGTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.61.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.