Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives $6.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

SGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

SGTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

