Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.01

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.01 and traded as low as C$14.75. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 277,186 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIA. TD Securities increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.77.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.90%.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

