Sibanye Stillwater Limited Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4936 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $18.45. 7,125,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,251. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SBSW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 413,812 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 268,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

