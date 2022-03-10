Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 2,788 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $108,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 23rd, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39.
  • On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78.

Colfax stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

