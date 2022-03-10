Shyam Kambeyanda Sells 2,788 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $108,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shyam Kambeyanda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colfax alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78.

Colfax stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.