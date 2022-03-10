Short Interest in ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Rises By 900.0%

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZDGGF remained flat at $$1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. ZOO Digital Group has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.08.
About ZOO Digital Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZOO Digital Group (ZDGGF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.