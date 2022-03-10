Short Interest in ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Rises By 900.0%

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZDGGF remained flat at $$1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. ZOO Digital Group has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

