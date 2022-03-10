Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Rises By 33,350.0%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 33,350.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Tremor International stock remained flat at $$7.22 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

