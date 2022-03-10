Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Declines By 17.2%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TOTZF stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

