Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Grows By 25.7%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 803,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 148.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TIMB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

TIMB opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.2035 dividend. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

