Short Interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drops By 16.6%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 22,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

TEVA opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 735,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 371.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 407,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 128,424.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

