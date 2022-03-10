Short Interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Increases By 25.2%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $28.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 96,356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 262,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

