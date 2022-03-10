Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Decreases By 88.0%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% in the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 17.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVFB remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,661. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

