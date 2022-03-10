Short Interest in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Declines By 91.7%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sunlands Technology Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

