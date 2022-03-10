Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Grows By 2,500.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

PHPPY traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Signify has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

