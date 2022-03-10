Short Interest in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Declines By 17.8%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 543,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
RLYB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
In related news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mackay purchased 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620 over the last three months.
RLYB opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.78.
Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
