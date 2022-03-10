Short Interest in Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Declines By 17.8%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 543,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

RLYB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mackay purchased 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rallybio by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rallybio by 9,889.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rallybio by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

RLYB opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

