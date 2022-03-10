Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Increases By 406.0%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 406.0% from the February 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PTALF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.61.
PetroTal Company Profile (Get Rating)
