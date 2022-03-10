Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Increases By 406.0%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 406.0% from the February 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PTALF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.61.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

