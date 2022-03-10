Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Decreases By 86.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the February 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 92,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $22.86.
