Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Decreases By 86.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the February 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 92,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka (Get Rating)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.